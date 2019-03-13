Scooting off: Is this the answer for short journeys?

Video

Electric scooter companies have seen bursting order books in the last couple of years. Enthusiasts believe scooters and other micro-vehicles are the best option for the beginning and end of journeys, especially in congested cities.

But many city authorities are worried about whether they're safe on busy traffic-filled streets - and regulations have yet to catch up with the technology.

This is part of the BBC's Disruptors series. You can read the full article here.

Camera: Cody Godwin; Laurene Casseville; Producer: Dave King