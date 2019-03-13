Media player
Warehouses thriving from Brexit stockpiling
Concerns over Brexit have been benefiting some businesses.
The UK's warehouses, for example, have seen a surge in demand because so many companies are now stockpiling supplies.
13 Mar 2019
