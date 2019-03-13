Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
African nations are relaxing visa restrictions
The African Union wants all member states to scrap visa restrictions, to enable all African citizens to move freely across the continent.
In November 2018, Ethiopia revamped its immigration process.
It is now issuing visas on arrival.
-
13 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window