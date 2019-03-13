South Africans turning to solar power

Video

During periods of short supply, South Africa's state-owned utility firm Eskom implements electricity cuts to decrease strain on the national grid.

Some residents are now turning to solar power to meet their energy needs.

Homeowner Ansie Van Pletzen told the BBC: "The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that we don't have any faith in the government and Eskom to fix the situation, so we've got to do it for ourselves."