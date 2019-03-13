South Africans turning to solar power

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Africans turn to solar power to fix energy crisis
During periods of short supply, South Africa's state-owned utility firm Eskom implements electricity cuts to decrease strain on the national grid.
Some residents are now turning to solar power to meet their energy needs.
Homeowner Ansie Van Pletzen told the BBC: "The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that we don't have any faith in the government and Eskom to fix the situation, so we've got to do it for ourselves."
-
13 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-47556478/south-africans-turn-to-solar-power-to-fix-energy-crisisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window