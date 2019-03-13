How to solve South Africa's energy crisis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sasol: How to solve South Africa's energy crisis

To insulate itself from power disruptions in South Africa, Sasol generates most of its own energy.

Sasol's joint president and chief executive Bongani Nqwababa talks to Lerato Mbele-Roberts about the crisis and its possible solutions.

  • 13 Mar 2019