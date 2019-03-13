Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Teaching successful financial planning
Standard Bank's Margaret Nienaber handles a $2bn investment portfolio for clients across the continent. The key to successful financial planning is starting from an early age. "We are not teaching our children about the importance of starting early and saving," she says.
"We are still caught up in this world of spending, and that wealth is shown through what you have," she tells Lerato-Mbele Roberts, for the BBC's Talking Business Africa.
-
13 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window