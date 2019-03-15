'Philanthropy has a role in driving change'

Video

Philanthropy in Africa may not be a new thing, says South Africa fashion entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, but on the continent it's driven by "ubuntu", the belief that we are defined by the compassion and kindness we show to others.

For her access to heathcare and education to key to changing people's lives: "I look at countries like South Africa, Rwanda and Kenya and see how the leaders are already looking at how we can get young people into education to prepare them for the fourth industrial revolution," she tells Lerato Mbele-Roberts for the BBC's Talking Business Africa.