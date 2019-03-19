How will we get around in 2050?
The majority of vehicles on the road could be self-driving by 2050, according to enthusiasts for electric and autonomous cars.

They believe technology, plus the push for cleaner air will be the incentive for big changes in the way we get from A to B.

