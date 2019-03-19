World Bank: We have our priorities right

Video

The Interim President of the World Bank, Kristalina Georgieva, has defended the organisation's approach to tackling poverty saying it has the right priorities.

"We are shifting towards the lower income countries and also towards the countries that are on the frontline of this fight against extreme poverty," she told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur, adding the bank had now invested twice as much in the poorest countries than three years ago.

Ms Georgieva backed the organisation's use of targeted programmes, despite some aid agencies arguing that universal benefit programmes were more effective.

"We target those who need it the most," she said.

