Using drones to deliver blood in Rwanda
Rwanda is now using drones to deliver urgent blood supplies to hospitals.

The typical way to deliver blood is by road, which often takes too long.

Zipline launches drones into the air, and once they get to their destination, they descend to a height of 30ft and drop the package, which floats gently to the ground with the help of a paper parachute.

  • 19 Mar 2019