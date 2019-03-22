Video

When you think of fast-food firms, it's natural for an American name to spring to mind. After all, the top 10 global fast-food brands are from the US.

Famous for its crispy fried chicken, Asia's biggest fast-food company, Jollibee Foods Corporation, plans to shake things up. It is rapidly expanding globally and has identified the US and China as key markets for growth.

It currently has more than 4,500 outlets and operates 13 brands around the world.

