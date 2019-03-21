Higher and higher: Levi's boss on women's jeans

Media player
Why women's jeans are getting higher and higher
Levi Strauss boss Chip Bergh talks women's denim with BBC business correspondent Michelle Fleury, on the day the company floated on the New York stock market.
21 Mar 2019
