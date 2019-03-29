Million dollar idea: The ring pull

Video

You probably use one every day without thinking about it, but how did we open our drinks cans without the ring pull? For over 50 years, it has been an integral part on the hundreds of millions of cans churned out every day.

Before it was invented people had to carry around a special can-puncturer called a church key. As Aaron Heslehurst explains, the ring pull was the brainchild of a thirsty man who had forgotten his church key and couldn't open his beer on a picnic.

Video producer: Jeremy Howell