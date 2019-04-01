Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fishing 'is a labour-intensive industry'
Seaharvest is one of South Africa's largest fishing firms, employing 4,000 people. It is doing well, but the fishing industry as a whole is facing increasing challenges.
Lerato Mbele-Roberts talks to Seaharvest's chief executive, Felix Ratheb about the future of the fishing industry.
-
01 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window