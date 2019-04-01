Media player
Nestle: 'We believe in Africa'
Swiss-based global food giant Nestle is investing significantly in emerging markets. As part of this strategy, in the past five years it has spent more than $850m on new facilities in Africa.
Lerato Mbele-Roberts talks to Nestle's Bruno Olierhoek, about how the company is responding to the needs of Africa's rising middle-class.
01 Apr 2019
