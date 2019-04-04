Exploding demand for motorbikes in Africa
In 2018, Indian motorbike manufacturer TVS Motors shipped more than 600,000 two-wheeled bikes across the globe, and half of them were exported to Africa.

KN Radhakrishnan, the chief executive of TVS Motors, tells the In Business Africa team why the continent has become its most important market.

