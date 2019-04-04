Media player
Consumer champion to sue Boeing over crash
Ex-US presidential hopeful Ralph Nader is taking Boeing to court over the Ethiopia Airlines crash, which killed his great-niece.
Samya Rose Stumo was one of the 157 people who died when a Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed in March.
Mr Nader has a history of successfully suing large corporations .
04 Apr 2019
