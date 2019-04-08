Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
‘Take baby steps to world domination’
International success was always on Cara Sayer's mind when she started her pram shade business. However, she was overwhelmed by how quickly it grew - and had a breakdown.
Yet that was a turning point and helped her reassess. Now she advises others to take things at their own pace, perfecting one thing at a time.
Video journalist: Katy Austin
See more at CEO Secrets.
-
08 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window