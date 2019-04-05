Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harvesting grasshoppers in Uganda
Insects have long been an important part of diets for many people around the world. But more recently, they’ve been gaining attention as a way to tackle food security.
Africa is reported to have over 1,500 species of edible insects. The BBC paid a visit to Masaka in Uganda, to see how farmers are making a livelihood from grasshoppers and crickets.
