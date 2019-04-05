Harvesting grasshoppers in Uganda
Insects have long been an important part of diets for many people around the world. But more recently, they’ve been gaining attention as a way to tackle food security.

Africa is reported to have over 1,500 species of edible insects. The BBC paid a visit to Masaka in Uganda, to see how farmers are making a livelihood from grasshoppers and crickets.

