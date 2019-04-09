Carlos Ghosn: 'This is about backstabbing'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Carlos Ghosn: 'This is about backstabbing'

In a video released by his legal team, the former boss of Nissan said he had been the victim of a "plot" and a "conspiracy" and that there had been a fear that the Alliance between Renault, Mitsubishi and Nissan would "eventually threaten the autonomy of Nissan".

  • 09 Apr 2019