'You can make any product in any location'

3D printing in metal has been happening for years. But now a company in the US is pioneering techniques to mass produce essential parts for machines more quickly and cheaply.

And it says 3D printing allows it to create metal parts that wouldn't have been feasible before.

  • 10 Apr 2019
