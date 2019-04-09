Media player
Sports Direct 'would have kept stores open'
Chris Wootton, deputy chief financial officer at Sports Direct, says if Mike Ashley's bid had been accepted then 90% of Debenhams stores would have been kept open. Sports Direct is calling for the administration process to be reversed.
09 Apr 2019
