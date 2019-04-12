Media player
Would you sort your rubbish into seven different bags?
There's a city that sends no domestic rubbish to landfill. But part of its success involves asking residents to sort their rubbish into seven different brightly coloured bags.
A smartphone film by Dougal Shaw for BBC Business. Like, Share, Engage.
12 Apr 2019
