Would you sort your rubbish into seven different bags?
There's a city that sends no domestic rubbish to landfill. But part of its success involves asking residents to sort their rubbish into seven different brightly coloured bags.

A smartphone film by Dougal Shaw for BBC Business. Like, Share, Engage.

  • 12 Apr 2019
