Million dollar idea: Tetris
How Tetris became a million dollar idea

It was one of the simplest and most repetitive computer games ever created, but it took the world by storm in the 1980s and 1990s. But unlike most hit computer games, Tetris was invented behind the Iron Curtain in the 1983, as Aaron Heslehurst explains.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 12 Apr 2019
