New World Bank boss will work with China

David Malpass, the World Bank's new president, has said he wants to see China do well, but that its activities abroad should be more transparent.

Mr Malpass, a long-time Republican, was chosen by President Donald Trump and has been critical of China in the past. But he told the BBC that China needed to boost the standards of its development projects with more debt transparency and better-quality projects.

He said the World Bank would work with China on this.