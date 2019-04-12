The rise of adventure tourism in Mauritius
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The rise of adventure tourism in Mauritius

In 2017, Mauritius attracted over 1.34 million tourists, according to the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority.

While French and Canadian tourists make up the bulk of visitors to the country, tourists are now coming from Russia, China and India too.

Summer is the peak season for tourism, and there is now an increased demand for tour guides professionally trained in adventure sports.

  • 12 Apr 2019