Hammond: European elections a pointless exercise for UK
Philip Hammond tells the BBC that getting a deal done soon would release the "bandwidth" needed to take key economic decisions facing the country. If a deal on leaving the EU cannot be agreed by the end of May, the UK is committed to fighting the European elections.
12 Apr 2019
