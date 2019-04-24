How 'digital twins' make a factory more efficient

Video

The robots in the Siemens factory in Bad Neustadt in Germany make thousands of motors for other robots. To help manage its heavy workload, the factory tests its processes digitally, before it rolls out them out for real.

And there's even a place for humans in this virtual world.

This is part of the BBC's Disruptors series. You can read the full article here.

Camera: Hans Schauerte; producer Ben King; video editor: Sara Hegarty