Making soap 'started my life again'
How making bars of soap 'started my life again'

The Soap Co. was set up in 2015 to help encourage and support people with disabilities back into the workplace.

The products they sell are made entirely by hand by disabled workforces in Cumbria and London.

Two employees, Billy and Sue tell us their stories.

Video Journalist: Sophie van Brugen

  • 21 Apr 2019
