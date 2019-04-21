Making soap 'started my life again'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How making bars of soap 'started my life again'
The Soap Co. was set up in 2015 to help encourage and support people with disabilities back into the workplace.
The products they sell are made entirely by hand by disabled workforces in Cumbria and London.
Two employees, Billy and Sue tell us their stories.
Video Journalist: Sophie van Brugen
-
21 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window