VW boss 'not aware' of China detention camps

Volkswagen chief executive Herbert Diess has told the BBC that he is "not aware" of reports about detention camps holding thousands of Muslims in parts of China, a country where VW has been operating and producing cars for more than 30 years.

Rights groups have accused China of forcibly detaining and sometimes abusing Uighur Muslims in dozens of camps in the province of Xinjiang. The government denies the claims, saying people willingly attend special "vocational schools" which combat "terrorism and religious extremism".

The German car giant employs hundreds of people at a production plant in Xinjiang.

The BBC's Shanghai correspondent, Robin Brant, asked Mr Diess if he was proud of VW's links to Xinjiang.