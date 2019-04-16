Brands need to offer more of an experience
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brands need to offer more of an experience

McDonald's has been in Africa for more than 20 years. Over the year's they've settled in and become part of daily life on the continent.

Now the company is starting a programme of modernisation in an attempt to offer customers more of the experience that they want. Lerato Mbele talks to Daniel Padiachy from McDonald's to find out more about the company's strategy.

  • 16 Apr 2019