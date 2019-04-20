Do you know who's washing your dishes?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Without pot washers, restaurant kitchens would grind to a halt.
A kitchen can’t survive without the pot washer, yet we rarely give them a second thought. Being a pot washer, dishwasher or kitchen porter as it’s variably known, can be the first rung on the restaurant ladder towards becoming a chef. Vasilis Katsio, who works in London, told us about doing the job.
Hear more about pot washers on The Food Chain from BBC World Service, available on BBC Sounds now.
-
20 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-47980734/without-pot-washers-restaurant-kitchens-would-grind-to-a-haltRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window