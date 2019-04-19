Rivian boss: 'We are more than hype'

Media player
Electric truck maker Rivian says the company is more than just hype
Electric truck maker Rivian is attracting attention on social media, from big investors and even celebrities.
At the New York Auto Show the company’s founder RJ Scaringe says Rivian is focused on avoiding the pitfalls of production shortages and profitability that have hit rivals like Tesla.
19 Apr 2019
