Million dollar idea: The painkiller
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How the painkiller became a million dollar idea

For almost all of human history, if you had an ache or pain your best bet would be to do what everyone else did, and search for a natural remedy - from plant roots, leaves or tree-bark.

But in 1899, chemists were able to develop a new type of pill that could take away pain almost instantly. Aaron Heslehurst explains.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 26 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Million dollar idea: Tetris