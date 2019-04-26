Debenhams' finance boss: Store closures 'not surprising'.

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The chief financial officer of Debenhams says its 22 store closures is a retail reality.
The chief financial officer of Debenhams, Rachel Osborne, says its 22 store closures is a reality of the UK retail environment. The retailer says the store closures will start next year and 1,200 staff will be affected by the first phase. Once the 50 store closures are complete Debenhams will have around 116 stores in the UK.
-
26 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-48067939/the-chief-financial-officer-of-debenhams-says-its-22-store-closures-is-a-retail-realityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window