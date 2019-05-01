Media player
Will robots take our factory jobs?
As manufacturing becomes more automated, it will employ fewer people. As the new wave of automation comes, will the number of jobs continue to fall? And where will the new jobs appear?
This is part of the BBC's Disruptors series. You can read the full article here.
Animation: Zoe Bartholomew; Producer: Ben King
01 May 2019
