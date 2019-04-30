The supermarket with no tills

Media player
A supermarket is being piloted which has no tills, forcing customers to pay by app.
A leading UK supermarket chain is trialling a store with no tills, forcing customers to scan and pay for items with an app. It does not accept cash or any other kind of card payment.
Sainsbury's Local in Holborn, London is running the pilot for three months. Other stores have offered self-checkout by app before, but this is the first time in the UK that you can only checkout in a shop this way.
Emma Simpson reports.
Filmed and edited by Dougal Shaw
30 Apr 2019
