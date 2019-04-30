Media player
How finance can aid Rwanda's development
Diane Karusisi, chief executive of Bank of Kigali tells the BBC how it is finding ways to get Rwanda's unbanked population into using banking services, as well as how it can support small businesses to help the economy grow.
30 Apr 2019
