Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How freelancers are changing the jobs market
The rise of freelance working is transforming the global job market, and the lives of workers. In New York City, 40% of all workers have freelanced in the last year.
-
30 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window