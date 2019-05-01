Is this vegan food firm worth $1.5bn?

Media player
Vegan food firm could raise $1.5bn on Wall Street
The US company Beyond Meat - which makes vegan burgers and sausages - will be selling its first shares on Wall Street.
It's thought the sale will make the company a "unicorn", valued at over one billion dollars. Beyond Meat sells its products across the world and expects a big shift to meat substitutes in the future.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
01 May 2019
