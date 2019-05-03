Million Dollar Idea: The vacuum flask

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How the vacuum flask became a million dollar idea.
It’s the thing you take on every picnic and every hike, because it keeps drinks hot for hours on end.
The vacuum flask has helped warm up explorers in the coldest places on Earth. But the scientist who invented it was actually trying to keep gases at a temperature close to absolute zero.
Here’s Aaron Heslehurst with another Million Dollar Idea.
03 May 2019
