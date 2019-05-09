Will a trade deal end US-China rivalry?
Trade negotiators from China are in Washington to hammer out a deal between the world’s two largest economies.

Both sides are keen to resolve the trade dispute as their economies are coming under increasing pressure.

BBC Asia business correspondent Karishma Vaswari explains how we got here, and whether a trade deal will end the rivalry.

Video by: Pamela Parker

