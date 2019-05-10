Potato farmers to seek payout from PepsiCo

Video

The US food and drinks giant PepsiCo has withdrawn it lawsuits against Indian farmers that the company claimed were growing a type of potato it owned the rights to. Pepsi, which owns the potato chips brand Lays, had wanted the farmers to pay it compensation.

The farmers who were taken to court are now seeking compensation from PepsiCo for harassment and intimidation.

Filmed by Vishnu Vardhan: Produced and edited by Aakriti Thapar