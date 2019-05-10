Brexit fears caused car parts firm to stockpile
Fears that Brexit might cause chaos at the borders has prompted some manufacturers to stockpile up to six weeks' worth of raw materials.

The boss of Pressmark, which makes car parts, says this has been bad for business as it has tied up cash that the firm was planning to spend on new machinery.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 10 May 2019
