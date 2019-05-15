Why you should meet the BATs
Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google have become formidable tech giants. But China has come up with its own champions - Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent. Know as the BATs they are looking to compete outside China. The BBC’s Mariko Oi explains who are they and what they do.

