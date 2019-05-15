Why you should meet the BATs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Who are the Chinese tech giants know as the BATs?
Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google have become formidable tech giants. But China has come up with its own champions - Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent. Know as the BATs they are looking to compete outside China. The BBC’s Mariko Oi explains who are they and what they do.
Video by Pamela Parker.
-
15 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window