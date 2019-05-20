Media player
Video
'Your team is your product, build a well-oiled machine'
Avi Meir created a new type of website for business travellers, called TravelPerk. It was easy to use and has been adopted by hundreds of firms. But as TravelPerk grows, Avi has found his job as CEO changing. Rather than perfecting his website, he is now perfecting his team of staff.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
See more at CEO Secrets.
20 May 2019
