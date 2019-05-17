Million dollar idea: Monopoly

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Monopoly became a million dollar idea
It's the game where a battleship, a racing car and a dog tear around a big city, trying to drive one another into bankruptcy by charging extortionate rents.
Does it all sound a bit bizarre? Well, it's what happens in Monopoly: the most popular board game ever invented. Aaron Heslehurst explains how it became a million dollar idea.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
-
17 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window