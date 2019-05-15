Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Namibia's growing adventure tourism sector
Adventure tourism is the latest trend to hit Namibia, and activities like quad-bike riding or sand-surfing are increasingly popular. The BBC's Nomsa Maseko took a spin on a quad to investigate the country's growing market for holidays with a difference.
-
15 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window