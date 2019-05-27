Media player
CEO Secrets: Strava running app boss shares business tips
Running a business is like running a marathon - break everything down into little steps you can accomplish every day, says James Quarles, the CEO of popular activity-tracking app Strava.
Video Journalist: Katy Austin
See more at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
27 May 2019
