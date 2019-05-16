Building Africa's luxury fashion industry
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Building Africa's luxury fashion industry

The Conde Nast International Luxury Fashion Conference was recently held in Cape Town, South Africa, attended by over 500 delegates from 30 countries.

The luxury fashion industry is estimated to be worth over $1.2tn, according to management consulting firm Bain & Company.

This year's conference explored how African brands can better position themselves to get a slice of the industry.

  • 16 May 2019