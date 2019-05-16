Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Building Africa's luxury fashion industry
The Conde Nast International Luxury Fashion Conference was recently held in Cape Town, South Africa, attended by over 500 delegates from 30 countries.
The luxury fashion industry is estimated to be worth over $1.2tn, according to management consulting firm Bain & Company.
This year's conference explored how African brands can better position themselves to get a slice of the industry.
-
16 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window